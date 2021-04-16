UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Car First Quarter Sales In EU Increased By 3.2% Compared To 2020 - Report

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

New Car First Quarter Sales in EU Increased by 3.2% Compared to 2020 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) New passenger car sales in the European Union rose by 3.2% during the first quarter of 2021 to 2.56 million automobiles in total in comparison with the same period of the previous year, the European Automobiles Manufacturing Association (ACEA) said on Friday.

"During the first quarter of 2021, EU demand for new cars grew by 3.2% to reach 2.6 million units registered in total. Despite steep declines during the first two months of the year (-24.0% in January and -19.3% in February), March's strong results managed to offset the negative trend," the report said.

According to ACEA, sales in France and Italy increased by 21.1% and 28.7%, respectively. However, Germany and Spain witnessed a decrease ” by 6.4% and 14.9%, respectively.

The report said that Sweden's Volvo Car Corp.

has the biggest growth in sales (26.3%) in the EU among car producers. Stellantis, the merger of Fiat and PSA Group, follows it with 9% growth. Mitsubishi and Honda showed the worst performance - 48.9% and 31.2% decrease, respectively.

ACEA said that last year negative sales changes, caused by the pandemic's start, are the only reason why early 2021 showed such positive dynamics.

According to the association's forecasts, published in February, car sales will grow by 10% in 2021, recovering from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

In 2020, the European Union witnessed the biggest yearly drop in car registrations since it began keeping records ” sales decreased by 3 million unites in comparison with 2019. The hardest fall was in Spain (-32.3%), Italy (-27.9%) and France (-25.5%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France European Union Car Germany Honda Same Spain Italy Sweden January February March 2019 2020 From Volvo Fiat Mitsubishi Million

Recent Stories

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

27 minutes ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays experience in developing cr ..

40 minutes ago

PM leaves for Sukkur to announce mega development ..

44 minutes ago

Turkish President discusses Afghan peace with Imra ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.