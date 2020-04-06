UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Car Sales In Britain Plunge 40 Percent In March Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

New car sales in Britain plunge 40 percent in March amid COVID-19 pandemic

New car registrations in Britain fell by 40 percent in March compared with the previous year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strike the economy and force potential buyers to stay inside, preliminary statistics from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :New car registrations in Britain fell by 40 percent in March compared with the previous year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strike the economy and force potential buyers to stay inside, preliminary statistics from the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed.

The report by the auto industry group said total sales stood at around 250,000 units, a disappointing figure for March, usually one of the top two months of the year for sales. This is also the weakest March since 1999, when bi-annual plate changes were introduced.

March accounted for nearly 20 percent of total registrations in 2019, as it is one of two annual occasions when a new licence plate series is issued.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson shut down all non-essential sectors of the economy last month.

Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016. The latest SMMT forecast published in January predicted a drop in full-year demand of just over 2.5 percent to 2.25 million cars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Car January March 2016 2019 All From Government Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

3 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

7 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

7 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

14 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

8 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.