New Car Sales In EU Drop By 25% In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Carmaker Association

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

New Car Sales in EU Drop by 25% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Carmaker Association

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) on Thursday reported a 25 percent decrease in car sales across the European Union over the last eleven months amid traveling restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) on Thursday reported a 25 percent decrease in car sales across the European Union over the last eleven months amid traveling restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

"From January to November, the EU passenger car market contracted by 25.5% to roughly 9 million units," the organization said in a statement.

The EU's four major car markets saw a significant drop in sales over 2020, namely, Spain registered a 35.3 percent decline, Italy - 29 percent, France - 26.9 percent, and Germany - 21.6 percent, according to the statement.

The statement also noted that car sales in the EU fell by 12 percent to nearly 900,000 units, a decrease also attributed to renewed COVID-19 restrictions in the bloc's member states. In particular, the statement went on, France registered a 27 percent fall, Spain confirmed an 18.7 percent drop. Italy and Germany saw lesser declines pf 8.3 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The ACEA's report� coincided with the association's forecast for passenger car registrations issued on June 23. The report envisioned an around 25 percent decline in car sales across the EU amid the economic and health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

