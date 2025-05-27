New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The newly appointed Country Director of World Bank (WB) Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema.

The outgoing Country Director Najy Benhassine was also present during the meeting, said a news release.

The minister welcomed Ms. Amgaabazar, and expressed appreciated for the contributions of Benhassine during his tenure in Pakistan.

He acknowledged Benhassine's role in strengthening the World Bank’s engagement with Pakistan and setting high standards of partnership.

Cheema expressed confidence that the new Country Director would continue to play a key role in the development and implementation of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), building on the work done under Benhassine’s leadership.

The Minister highlighted that the federal government, with the support of the World Bank and other development partners, is actively facilitating provincial governments in the execution of development projects.

He also reiterated the government’s strong commitment to fiscal, energy, and economic reforms, noting that the focus remains on policies that deliver long-term, sustainable outcomes for the country.

The World Bank team appreciated the government’s efforts in driving reforms and strengthening collaboration with provincial governments.

They acknowledged the central role played by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in ensuring effective coordination and implementation of development initiatives.