New Delhi Urges Pakistan to Reconsider Move to Scale Down Diplomatic, Trade Ties

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Indian government urged Pakistan on Thursday to reconsider its move to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi after the latter revoked special status of the Indian state located in the disputed Kashmir region.

"The Government of India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved," the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

The reaction came after the Pakistani National Security Committee announced on Wednesday measures to scale down relations with India, which decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.