New Democratic Candidate Bloomberg Pledges Focus on Gun Violence, Jobs, Climate - Comments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Newly-declared Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and former Mayor of New York City told reporters in the US state of Virginia on Monday that he will focus his campaign on creating jobs, combating gun violence and the challenge of climate change.

"I'm running because I care about America," Bloomberg told reporters at a media event at a Virginia diner. "I care about getting rid of Donald Trump and I care about gun violence and I care about the climate and I care about creating jobs.

And that's what I'm going to focus on."

Bloomberg has also resigned his post as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing earlier on Monday.

On Sunday, Bloomberg announced that he had joined the 2020 US presidential race.

Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the founder of Bloomberg news outlet. His net worth is estimated at over $50 billion.