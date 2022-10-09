UrduPoint.com

New Demonstration Against Moldovan Government Taking Place In Chisinau

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Mass protests organized by Moldova's euro-skeptic party Sor are taking place in Chisinau on Sunday to call for resignation of the country's political leadership and snap parliamentary and presidential elections, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On September 18, Sor supporters set up a camp of about 120 tents, which they called the Town of Changes, near the parliament and presidential administration buildings in Chisinau. Since then, regular demonstrations have been taking place gathering supporters from all parts of the country.

"Dear friends, a snap parliamentary election is a goal of our protest and chance to save our country from the catastrophe. If you do not care, you can continue to tolerate the government, but if you really want changes, come and demonstrate on Sunday," Ilan Shor, leader of the opposition party, wrote on social media ahead of demonstrations.

Demonstrators say they are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas and food, as well as high inflation, decline in living standards, and the failure of the authorities to cope with current issues.

On Sunday, Shor also called for resignation of Moldovan Foreign Minister Nico Popescu over his weak response to a recent incident at the Russian embassy in Moldova when a man fired firecrackers at the embassy complex and attempted to illegally enter the building.

"A cynical act of vandalism that took place at the Russian embassy left Moldovan authorities indifferent. It is necessary to immediately correct the country's political course. First, foreign minister Popescu needs to resign as he was blind and deaf to the vandals," Shor wrote on Telegram.

Multiple opinion polls indicate that around 60% of Moldova's population doubt that the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity will manage to remain at the helm of the country for the next three years until new legislative elections. Around 70% of Moldovans say they are disappointed by the government's policies and nearly 65% favor a change of government.

