New E-IPO system a significant development in digitalization of IPO process: PSX MD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and 1LINK Thursday signed an agreement to launch a new payment and registration system.

This new payment and registration system will support in digitally transforming the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process through an E-IPO system.

The E-IPO system will electronically connect investors, share registrars with brokers/TRE Certificate holders, banks via 1LINK and the shares custodial company, Central Depository Company on a real time basis with a simplified end-to-end customer experience.

At the signing ceremony, psx Managing Director (MD) Farrukh H Khan said the new E-IPO system was a significant development in the digitalization of the IPO process.

This system will transform the entire IPO process. It is a much needed system confirming to the ways business is carried out in the digital era.

The PSX is determined to take the lead and bring the capital market in line with global trends and international standards by connecting investors, share registrars, brokers, banks, gateway firms like 1LINK and the shares custodians, CDC, in providing a fast, efficient, and conducive experience for all participants of the IPO process.

The PSX chief information officer speaking about the new E-IPO system said the new E-IPO system was an end-to-end digitalized experience for all market participants of the IPO process.

It is a tremendous step forward the capital market of Pakistan enabling revolutionary swiftness and efficiency in conducting an IPO through the digital realm and the internet.

The 1LINK chief executive officer Najeeb Agrawalla said in a fast-changing and fluid environment which increasingly needed interoperability and efficient payment solutions on all fronts, 1LINK 1BILL was helping pave the way toward digitization and economic growth.

The recent circumstances induced by the pandemic had increased the importance for a robust digital payment ecosystem and 1LINK PSX alliance was yet another step toward facilitating customers and enhance the investors outreach, he added.

