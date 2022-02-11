New elected body takes over FPCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :New team elected for 2022, with Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as President, on Friday took the command of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), which is the apex trade body of the country.

Sheikh has replaced Mian Nasser Hayyat Maggo, said FPCCI statement issued here.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has been unanimously announced as the Chairman of the Management Committee of FPCCI by its Executive Committee.

It has extended its full support and expressed their full confidence in his leadership and statesmanship.

A large number of the executive committee members participated physically at the Federation House (FPCCI Head Office in Karachi), Capital Office (Islamabad) and the regional offices of Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. The whole process was conducted amicably and harmoniously under the directions of the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO).

Representatives of the DGTO office were also present on the occasion to ensure its transparency and integrity.

Sheikh expressed his profound gratitude to the executive committee members for the honor bestowed upon him and articulated his resolve to fulfill the myriad responsibilities as the head of country's apex trade body. The Management Committee would include Muhammad Suleman Chawla as its Vice Chairman; and Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Qazi Muhammad Akbar as its members.

The committee has been empowered to induct new members into the management committee, if needed; appoint members of FPCCI's Standing Committees to represent various sectors; constitute FPCCI's Business Councils for various countries; nominate FPCCI's representatives to International Forums; manage all the operations and affairs of the federation; prepare FPCCI's budget proposals and represent the business, industrial and trade community of entire Pakistan on all forums.