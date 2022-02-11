UrduPoint.com

New Elected Body Takes Over FPCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 09:54 PM

New elected body takes over FPCCI

New team elected for 2022, with Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as President, on Friday took the command of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), which is the apex trade body of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :New team elected for 2022, with Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as President, on Friday took the command of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), which is the apex trade body of the country.

Sheikh has replaced Mian Nasser Hayyat Maggo, said FPCCI statement issued here.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has been unanimously announced as the Chairman of the Management Committee of FPCCI by its Executive Committee.

It has extended its full support and expressed their full confidence in his leadership and statesmanship.

A large number of the executive committee members participated physically at the Federation House (FPCCI Head Office in Karachi), Capital Office (Islamabad) and the regional offices of Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. The whole process was conducted amicably and harmoniously under the directions of the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO).

Representatives of the DGTO office were also present on the occasion to ensure its transparency and integrity.

Sheikh expressed his profound gratitude to the executive committee members for the honor bestowed upon him and articulated his resolve to fulfill the myriad responsibilities as the head of country's apex trade body. The Management Committee would include Muhammad Suleman Chawla as its Vice Chairman; and Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Qazi Muhammad Akbar as its members.

The committee has been empowered to induct new members into the management committee, if needed; appoint members of FPCCI's Standing Committees to represent various sectors; constitute FPCCI's Business Councils for various countries; nominate FPCCI's representatives to International Forums; manage all the operations and affairs of the federation; prepare FPCCI's budget proposals and represent the business, industrial and trade community of entire Pakistan on all forums.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget All Industry

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

1 minute ago
 VIS upgrades BMR of IEL

VIS upgrades BMR of IEL

1 minute ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

1 minute ago
 London Hopes for Implementation of Minsk Agreement ..

London Hopes for Implementation of Minsk Agreements - Wallace

1 minute ago
 UK's Wallace Says Discussed Issues of Terrorism Wi ..

UK's Wallace Says Discussed Issues of Terrorism With Russian Defense Minister Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Five arrested for charging extra parking fee

Five arrested for charging extra parking fee

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>