New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields to boost economic prosperity, regional connectivity: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that a new era of cooperation with China commenced in areas of information technology, communication, minerals and mining; and energy which would boost economic progress, regional connectivity and the bilateral ties.

Chairing a meeting to review implementation of agreements and MOUs between the two countries reached during PM's recent visit to China, the prime minister said that he would not tolerate any disruption in the implementation of the same, declaring that he would personally supervise the process.

Referring to time-tested Pak-China friendship, he said that China had always supported Pakistan in difficult and hard times.

“China has emerged as the strongest economic power and Pakistan can emulate its development,” he added.

The prime minister observed that recently a delegation of Chinese shoes manufacturing companies had visited Pakistan with regard to relocation of their plants in Pakistan, adding that such companies had the capacity to invest about 5 to 8 billion dollars in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the local shoes manufacturers association was in constant contact with the Chinese companies in this regard.

Moreover, he said about 12 renowned Chinese companies related to agriculture sector would be taking very active part in the Food and Agri Expo being held in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and relevant authorities.

The prime minister also reviewed progress on sending a total of 1,000 Pakistan students on government scholarships to China for seeking the latest training in the agriculture sector.

He also directed for sending of students from the backward areas of Balochistan province on priority basis, besides other students from the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on merit.

The prime minister further directed for sending of students in the upcoming educational semester.

The meeting was apprised that owing to the agreements and MoUs singed during prime minister’s recent visit, more that 100 Chinese companies were in contact with the Pakistani counterparts for the business and investment purposes.

The meeting was also informed by the ministry of IT on the progress made for imparting of technical training, one-stop operation for business facilitation, smart governance and smart city by Huawei to a total of 3,00,000 students.

The prime minister directed WAPDA authorities for the establishment of safe center for the foolproof security arrangements of Chinese nationals working on Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams.

He asked for immediate implementation of all directives.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on different projects related to communication infrastructure, power and Gwadar.

He directed for expediting work on steps for the development of Gwadar port, airport and industrial zone for transforming Gwadar into a regional corridor hub.

The prime minister also asked for accelerating negotiation process with the Chinese manufacturing companies for relocation of solar panels and its accessories units into Pakistan.