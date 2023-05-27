New EU Sanctions to Allow Kazakh Oil Imports Via Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Kazakh oil will continue flowing to the European Union through Russia under the future 11th sanctions package, the Politico news website has reported, citing a new draft.

EU foreign minsters have been locked in a heated debate on new sanctions against Russia that aim to keep the pressure on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

The latest draft, seen by Politico, clarifies that Kazakh crude can still be pumped to Europe through the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the EU as well as to Ukraine and Belarus.

Bloomberg reported this week that the EU wants to cut Russian oil exports to Germany and Poland, while keeping them in place for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Politico reported on Friday that the new package could include unprecedented sanctions on third countries accused of helping Russia dodge the EU trade embargo. The third version also adds 50 Russian companies to the blacklist, compared to a previous draft.