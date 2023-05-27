UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions To Allow Kazakh Oil Imports Via Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

New EU Sanctions to Allow Kazakh Oil Imports Via Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Kazakh oil will continue flowing to the European Union through Russia under the future 11th sanctions package, the Politico news website has reported, citing a new draft.

EU foreign minsters have been locked in a heated debate on new sanctions against Russia that aim to keep the pressure on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

The latest draft, seen by Politico, clarifies that Kazakh crude can still be pumped to Europe through the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the EU as well as to Ukraine and Belarus.

Bloomberg reported this week that the EU wants to cut Russian oil exports to Germany and Poland, while keeping them in place for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Politico reported on Friday that the new package could include unprecedented sanctions on third countries accused of helping Russia dodge the EU trade embargo. The third version also adds 50 Russian companies to the blacklist, compared to a previous draft.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Oil Germany Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Dodge

Recent Stories

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

2 minutes ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

55 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

55 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

1 hour ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.