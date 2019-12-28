UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Leadership To Focus On Economic Revival, Hopes Irfan Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

New Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry leadership to focus on economic revival, hopes Irfan Iqbal

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday felicitated Mian Anjum Nisar on his election as president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and expressed optimism that economic revival of the country would be top priority of the new leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday felicitated Mian Anjum Nisar on his election as president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and expressed optimism that economic revival of the country would be top priority of the new leadership.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told media here that newly elected FPCCI leadership would continue to fine prompt solution to collective problems and issues being confronted by business community.

He hoped that FPCCI President-elect Mian Anjum Nisar and his team members would take up the issues of high tariffs of energy prices, high cost of doing business, trade deficit and below the mark exports with government for round the clock uninterrupted provision of utilities to private sector for survival of economy.

He said improving export remained most relevant long-term structural challenge to alleviate the balance-of-payments constraint to sustained economic growth.

He said on an average, during the last 10 years, Pakistan had lost global market share by 1.45 per cent per annum, with foreign exchange reserves further declining from $9.8 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion in 2019, which could finance just one and a half months' imports.

The LCCI president said that the current export portfolio was marred by a lack of diversification, as few products were exported by some exporters to limited markets. So, a major enhancement in exports requires huge and wide structural reforms.

He suggested the relevant government departments to join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports of the country.

