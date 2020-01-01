New Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry elected body discusses economy

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's newly elected office bearers on Wednesday held their first meeting and discussed the economy of the country and the issues facing trade and industry.

Presided over by FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, the meeting was held here at the Federation House and simultaneously at FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore and Capital Office in Islamabad through video link which lasted more than four hours. Every member was given a chance to represent his sector, said FPCCI release.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI spoke on the economic outlook of the country and FPCCI plan of activities for the year 2020.

He highlighted the problems faced by business community in ease of doing business.

On behalf of FPCCI, he assured full support and cooperation to member trade bodies to get resolved the genuine issues related to trade and industry.

He also emphasized on further promoting the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth, reducing unemployment, poverty, removing trade deficit and enhancement of exports.

FPCCI President said that did not believe in discrimination between the ruling and opposition groups rather he believed in the unity of business community for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The representatives of different associations and chambers discussed at length the problems being faced by them and also presented recommendations. Besides, the meeting approved the minutes of last meeting of Executive Committee and empowered the President FPCCI to constitute a Human Resources Committee, and Audit and Finance Committee and nominate the Conveners of Standing Committees on different subjects.

The house also authorized the newly elected Office Bearers of FPCCI to operate bank accounts of FPCCI for the year 2020 and also empowered the president to nominate FPCCI representatives on national andinternational forums.