UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Elected Body Discusses Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:53 PM

New Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry elected body discusses economy

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's newly elected office bearers on Wednesday held their first meeting and discussed the economy of the country and the issues facing trade and industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's newly elected office bearers on Wednesday held their first meeting and discussed the economy of the country and the issues facing trade and industry.

Presided over by FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, the meeting was held here at the Federation House and simultaneously at FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore and Capital Office in Islamabad through video link which lasted more than four hours. Every member was given a chance to represent his sector, said FPCCI release.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI spoke on the economic outlook of the country and FPCCI plan of activities for the year 2020.

He highlighted the problems faced by business community in ease of doing business.

On behalf of FPCCI, he assured full support and cooperation to member trade bodies to get resolved the genuine issues related to trade and industry.

He also emphasized on further promoting the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth, reducing unemployment, poverty, removing trade deficit and enhancement of exports.

FPCCI President said that did not believe in discrimination between the ruling and opposition groups rather he believed in the unity of business community for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The representatives of different associations and chambers discussed at length the problems being faced by them and also presented recommendations. Besides, the meeting approved the minutes of last meeting of Executive Committee and empowered the President FPCCI to constitute a Human Resources Committee, and Audit and Finance Committee and nominate the Conveners of Standing Committees on different subjects.

The house also authorized the newly elected Office Bearers of FPCCI to operate bank accounts of FPCCI for the year 2020 and also empowered the president to nominate FPCCI representatives on national andinternational forums.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Bank Progress 2020 Industry Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

34 minutes ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

3 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

34 minutes ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

3 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

34 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.