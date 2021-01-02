UrduPoint.com
New FPCCI Executive Committee Holds Maiden Meeting

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

New FPCCI executive committee holds maiden meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Newly elected Executive Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held its maiden meeting in which office-bearers of all its regional offices participated through video link, according to FPCCI spokesman here Saturday.

He added that newly elected Federation's President Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo chaired the meeting and said, "Allah Almighty blessed us with victory. We are committed to the business community and the FPCCI, and we will do our best to protect and promote the interests of the business community without any discrimination and work for image building of this institution." Maggo also congratulated newly elected Senior Vice President Khawaja Shazaib Akram and Vice Presidents Athar Sultan Chawla, Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Arif Yousuf Jeewa, Adeel Siddiqui, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Raja Muhammad Anwar, Nasir Khan, Farzana Ali Ahmed, and Muhammad Nawaz.

The spokesman mentioned that Khalid Tawab along with three opposition EC members walked out of the meeting, however, newly elected Vice Presidents Muhammad Arif Yousuf Jeewa, Muhammad Nawaz, and Adeel Siddiqui attended the meeting and congratulated the new FPCCI President. They also assured him of working jointly and extending every possible cooperation.

All the agenda points and election results were unanimously endorsed by the Executive Committee and glowing tributes were paid to Tariq Saeed, the FPCCI founder president and Mian Anjum Nisar, former president of FPCCI, he maintained.

The spokesman further told media that in his concluding remarks in the meeting, Maggo expressed the resolve that he along with his team would make all possible efforts to strengthen the FPCCI and ensure maximum relief to the business and industrialist community.

