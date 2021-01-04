New FPCCI regional chairman assumes charge of his office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) newly-elected Vice President/Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar took charge of his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) newly-elected Vice President/Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar took charge of his office here on Monday.

Also, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) former president Muhammad Ali Mian has been appointed as the coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

Addressing a special ceremony, FPCCI Senior Vice President Khwaja Shazaib Akram said that he and his team would make every effort to strengthen the FPCCI and work with the same energy and zeal showed by the former president Mian Anjum Nisar and his team for betterment of the business community.

Bhullar said he was aware of the problems being faced by the business community and efforts would be made to resolve all the issues relating to taxes, regulatory duty, customs, smuggling, refund, rebate, starting a business, and cost of doing business. He said he would be available all the time to resolve the issues of the business community.

The ceremony was attended by former president Mian Anjum Nisar, LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Yaseen, Amir Anwar, Nadeem Qureshi, Sohail Lashari, Mehmood Ghaznavi, Amjad Jawa, Taqeer Malik, Sadia Tamur Khan, Sajjad Sheikh and a large number of the businessmen of Punjab.