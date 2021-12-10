New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future' Funds for Post-Virus Recovery

Germany's new finance minister, Christian Lindner, promised on Friday to set aside 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in "future" funding for the pandemic-hit economy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Germany's new finance minister, Christian Lindner, promised on Friday to set aside 60 billion Euros ($68 billion) in "future" funding for the pandemic-hit economy.

"We will earmark 60 billion euros in future investments," the leader of the pro-business Free Democratic Party said in his first press conference since taking office this week.

Lindner said the extra money for green energy and digitalization projects would come from an extra budget for 2021, which the coalition government would consider on Monday.

The supplementary budget will make use of what remains of a 240 billion-euro debt that the previous Federal government took on at the height of the pandemic. Lindner promised that no new borrowing would be needed.