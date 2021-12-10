UrduPoint.com

New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln In 'Future' Funds For Post-Virus Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:13 PM

New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future' Funds for Post-Virus Recovery

Germany's new finance minister, Christian Lindner, promised on Friday to set aside 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in "future" funding for the pandemic-hit economy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Germany's new finance minister, Christian Lindner, promised on Friday to set aside 60 billion Euros ($68 billion) in "future" funding for the pandemic-hit economy.

"We will earmark 60 billion euros in future investments," the leader of the pro-business Free Democratic Party said in his first press conference since taking office this week.

Lindner said the extra money for green energy and digitalization projects would come from an extra budget for 2021, which the coalition government would consider on Monday.

The supplementary budget will make use of what remains of a 240 billion-euro debt that the previous Federal government took on at the height of the pandemic. Lindner promised that no new borrowing would be needed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Germany Money Christian From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repressi ..

Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repression' in Myanmar - Global Affair ..

40 seconds ago
 France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in ..

France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in Presidential Poll Before 2022 ..

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, ..

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, Uyghurs - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Wit ..

Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Within Specific Period - Foreign ..

10 minutes ago
 New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

27 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.