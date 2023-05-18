New House Bill Would Block Pay for Members of Congress If US Defaults

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A new bill introduced in the US House would prevent lawmakers from getting their paychecks if a debt limit deal is not reached before the country goes into default and the government shuts down.

The US government will be unable to meet financial obligations after June 1 if Congress does not raise the debt limit. Talks are underway between congressional leaders and the White House in a bid to reach a deal to avert the crisis.

"The No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act would block the pay of Members of Congress if the public debt limit is reached or a Federal government shutdown occurs," US representatives Abigail Spanberger and Brian Fitzpatrick said in a press release as they introduced the measure.

US debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.

US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he sees a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit.