UrduPoint.com

New House Bill Would Block Pay For Members Of Congress If US Defaults

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:45 PM

New House Bill Would Block Pay for Members of Congress If US Defaults

A new bill introduced in the US House would prevent lawmakers from getting their paychecks if a debt limit deal is not reached before the country goes into default and the government shuts down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A new bill introduced in the US House would prevent lawmakers from getting their paychecks if a debt limit deal is not reached before the country goes into default and the government shuts down.

The US government will be unable to meet financial obligations after June 1 if Congress does not raise the debt limit. Talks are underway between congressional leaders and the White House in a bid to reach a deal to avert the crisis.

"The No Pay for Congress During Default or Shutdown Act would block the pay of Members of Congress if the public debt limit is reached or a Federal government shutdown occurs," US representatives Abigail Spanberger and Brian Fitzpatrick said in a press release as they introduced the measure.

US debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.

US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he sees a path to reaching an agreement with the White House on raising the US debt limit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House June Congress From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

7 minutes ago
 Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Roc ..

Norway, UK to Send Ukraine 3 RLS, 8 Long-Range Rocket Launchers - Defense Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

7 minutes ago
 Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New ..

Senators Introduce Bill Calling for US to Exit New START, Boost Nuclear Forces - ..

7 minutes ago
 Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with ..

Quetta Chamber hails opening of border market with Iran

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.