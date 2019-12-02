UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New IAEA Chief Pledges To Be More Determined In Securing Funding For Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:49 PM

New IAEA Chief Pledges to Be More Determined in Securing Funding for Agency

The new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, said on Monday that he would step up his efforts to find optimal ways of financing the agency's increasing activities

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, said on Monday that he would step up his efforts to find optimal ways of financing the agency's increasing activities.

The IAEA General Conference on Monday at a special session approved the appointment of Grossi to the post of the agency's news chief. He will begin his duties on Tuesday.

"I will step up my determination and our determination to find ways of funding the activities that we need, that we must carry out in order to benefit our member states," Grossi said in his designate statement.

The agency strives to expand the scope of its activities so that nuclear energy is used for peace, he added.

The top IAEA official also said that he set himself the goal of achieving gender equality at positions within the agency.

Grossi, the first Latin American to head the IAEA, has become the agency's sixth head since it was founded in 1957. The head of the IAEA is appointed for four years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nuclear Post Top

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

11 minutes ago

'Thai Food Festival' from Dec 6

6 minutes ago

Cairo hosts new round of talks on Nile dam issue

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refuses to Comment on Golunov Ca ..

6 minutes ago

'Durust Daam' gets overwhelming response in federa ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to install canal water treatment ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.