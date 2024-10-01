New ICCI Office-bearers Sworn In
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has taken over charge as President, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President, and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry as Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a ceremony held at Chamber House here on Tuesday.
Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Khalid Javed, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sheikh Amir Waheed and others also attended the ceremony.
Speaking at the occasion, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that taking over charge of the ICCI Presidency was a great honor and that his only mission is to serve the business community.
He declared that he would work hard to promote the interests of traders and industrialists and take all possible measures to resolve their key issues.
He said that he would also work to develop markets, industrial areas, and the city better.
Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik congratulated the newly elected office bearers on assuming charge of their portfolios and expressed good wishes to them. He hoped that the new team would effectively resolve the key issues of the business community.
Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, senior vice president and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, vice president, assured that they would make all possible efforts to deliver to the expectations of the business community.
Executive Body Members and ICCI members largely attended the ceremony and congratulated the new Office Bearers by assuring them of their cooperation in the efforts to serve the cause of the business community.
