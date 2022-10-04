UrduPoint.com

New Incidents Of Drone Activity Registered Near Danish Oil, Gas Fields - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Danish police have disclosed information about new cases of unknown drone activity in the area of the country's oil and gas infrastructure in the North Sea, Danish media reported on Tuesday

On Thursday, suspicious drone activity was recorded near the Danish Halfdan B oil and gas field in the North Sea.

The complaints were received by the police last weekend, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported, citing the law enforcement service.

At the same time, police refrained from more detailed comments for security reasons.

The drone activity comes after two incidents with the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were damaged by explosions on September 26.

The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism.

