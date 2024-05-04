New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister of Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the government would announce new industrial policy soon after the upcoming federal budget 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Federal Minister of Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the government would announce new industrial policy soon after the upcoming federal budget 2024-25.

He was addressing a consultative session on upcoming federal budget, jointly organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here. Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry, FPCCI Regional Chairman Zaki Ijaz, the FPCCI executive members and a large number of businessmen attended the ceremony.

Rana Tanveer said that the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to industrialists, as the promotion of industrial sector and increasing the exports is the first priority in its economic strategy. He assured the SMEs of providing them an enabling environment.

He also appreciated the SEMDA Management for organizing the event and said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is making all out efforts for reduction in the energy prices, besides reducing the circular debt of power sector. The PM, he said, is also working tirelessly for reforms in various institutions. He said the country's economic problems would also be reduced with foreign investment.

Federal Minister said, "My focus is on skilled labour, we have to move towards technology, a lot of work is being done on it, hopefully things will improve in the upcoming budget, we can overcome economic problems only by running the industry." He said that industrialists should set up industry, and it is their right to earn profit because they spent this profit in different business fields, which creates employment opportunities. He urged the industrialist to work hard for exports and find new markets instead of focusing on specific countries

The government is working for the development of SMEs, he said and asserted that SME sector could save the country from the economic crisis by playing a key role in extraction and the government is determined to provide all possible facilities to SMEs for this purpose.

He said, "Most of the businesses in Pakistan are micro, small and medium, and unless our small businesses are not developed and grow bigger, we cannot develop.

"' He said that it is the SMEs which provide employment and 'we can increase our exports manifold by promoting value addition for poverty alleviation. He said that taxes and regulatory system would be made simple and easy for SMEs and the difficulties faced by them in obtaining loans would also be eliminated.

Rana Tanveer said that in the government's economic strategy, the promotion of industrial development and exports is the first priority for which SMEs are being provided with a conducive environment and for this purpose, the implementation of the National SME Policy was implemented across the country. Under which the tax and regulatory system will be made simple and easy for SMEs and the difficulties they face in obtaining loans will also be eliminated. Regarding the purchase of wheat, he said that hopefully this problem will be solved soon.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Production Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry while addressing the event said that the government policy for women entrepreneurship would come out soon. "We will try hard to implement all the suggestions." FPCCI Regional Chairman Zaki Ijaz said that the purpose of the event is to collect suggestions and recommendations for the annual budget from the stakeholders for the promotion of the SME sector in Pakistan. SMIDA is playing its full role for the promotion of SMEs. He stressed the need to accelerate steps at the government level for the development of SMEs and taking aboard the FPCCI and other stakeholders while formulating policies.

Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayaz Maggu informed the Federal Minister in detail about the problems faced by the industry. He said that such steps should be taken that the industrial policy should not be changed for 20 years, the industry can be promoted only with the continuity of the policies. He said, "If issues like energy are resolved, we can increase exports to USD 100 billion by 2030. In the event, industrialists from Karachi, Islamabad, Nawab Shah and other cities presented budget proposals related to the industry through Zoom and demanded the government to reduce energy prices, reform the tax system and stop smuggling.