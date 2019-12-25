UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Iranian Ambassador To Russia Calls For Joint Fight Against US' 'Economic Terrorism'

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

New Iranian Ambassador to Russia Calls for Joint Fight Against US' 'Economic Terrorism'

Iran and Russia should cooperate on repelling Washington's "economic terrorism", since the United States has hit both countries with sanctions, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Iran and Russia should cooperate on repelling Washington's "economic terrorism", since the United States has hit both countries with sanctions, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is necessary for us to strengthen political relations, to expand bilateral, regional and international cooperation, to fight against terrorism together, and also to resist economic terrorism of the US, which has imposed sanctions both on our country and on Russia," Jalali said.

Former Iranian parliamentarian Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei, who had been Iranian ambassador to Moscow since 2013.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Merry Christmas !

2 minutes ago

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be H ..

13 minutes ago

Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes H ..

13 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Souther ..

13 minutes ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Gr ..

22 minutes ago

Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Dri ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.