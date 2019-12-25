New Iranian Ambassador to Russia Calls for Joint Fight Against US' 'Economic Terrorism'

Iran and Russia should cooperate on repelling Washington's "economic terrorism", since the United States has hit both countries with sanctions, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Iran and Russia should cooperate on repelling Washington's "economic terrorism", since the United States has hit both countries with sanctions, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is necessary for us to strengthen political relations, to expand bilateral, regional and international cooperation, to fight against terrorism together, and also to resist economic terrorism of the US, which has imposed sanctions both on our country and on Russia," Jalali said.

Former Iranian parliamentarian Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei, who had been Iranian ambassador to Moscow since 2013.