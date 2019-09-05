GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) New Italian government, a coalition between anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and mainstream center-left Democratic Party (PD), is heavily biased toward the Italian south and disregards interests of the most economically efficient regions of the country, Gianmarco Senna, the president of the commission for the production activities of Lombardy region and member of the Lega party, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the list of cabinet ministers of the M5S-PD coalition. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday. As many as 14 out of 24 ministers, including the prime minister, are from the central or southern part of Italy.

"This government, of course, is very much twisted to the south of Italy. It forgets that actually the north of Italy and Lombardy in particular produce most of the Italian GDP... Moreover, the fact that the economy minister, [Roberto] Gualtieri, has had the approval from [ex-Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine] Lagarde and, consequently, from the European establishment makes us understand what the direction of this government is going to be," Senna said.

Senna added that the newly announced government was a "failure," noting that it had no people's support.

"It is clear that there is a big difference between what the real country is, and what is 'inside the palace," he said.

Senna also expressed concern over the situation, stressing that the new government ignored needs of residents of the Lombardy region and issue of its autonomy.

"As the president of the commission for the production activities of the Lombardy region, I am very worried, because the issue of autonomy is closed. It is clear that M5S was just wasting time and postponing it in the previous government. This one is a totally Europeist government that is blatantly focused on southern Italy and does not leave any hope to a Lombardy citizen," Senna said.

In 2017, the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto had referendums in which overwhelming majorities backed the decision to demand greater autonomy. Despite having no legal power, the referendums are viewed by supporters as something that has legitimized their positions.

The issue is a fraught one since the provinces in question are among the richest in the country. The poorer southern regions have accused Lombardy and Veneto of wanting autonomy in order to pay less taxes to the central Italian government, most of which goes to support the south of Italy.

According to Eurostat statistics dated by 2016, Italy's north-west and north-east together give some 56 percent of the Italian GDP.