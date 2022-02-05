New Jobs Report Confirms US Strong Economic Recovery - Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The new jobs report published by the Labor Department on Friday confirms US strong economic recovery, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"I do believe, it really shows that Americans are going back to work.

Our nation's economic recovery continues to be the strongest in the world," Harris said at an event in the US state of Maryland.

She expressed confidence that it became possible due to the diligence and determination of the American people, as well as the policies of the Biden administration.

US employers added 467,000 jobs in January, beating economists' expectations, Labor Department data showed earlier in the day. The jobless rate moved up fractionally to 4% from December's 3.9%.