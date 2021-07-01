New Joint Working Group for IT under CPEC on cards: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said that a new joint working group for Information Technology (IT) was being formed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework to enhance Pak-China economic ties.

"It has been agreed to start a new joint working group for information technology under the CPEC framework," the minister tweeted, adding that this would open exciting opportunities for Pakistani technology companies.

"Scope of CPEC continues to expand with both countries fully committed to enhancing mutual economic ties," the minister added.