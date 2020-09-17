New Ka-32A11BC Firefighting Helicopter to Enter Service in Moscow by Year End

Russia's new Ka-32A11BC firefighting helicopter will enter service with the rescuers of the Moscow aviation center by the end of the year, the press service of the Moscow department for civil defense, emergencies and fire safety told Sputnik

"In late 2020, the Ka-32A11BC will become part of the fleet of the Moscow aviation center," the statement said.

It is also noted that by the end of 2021 one more firefighting helicopter will enter service with the aviation center.

The Ka-32A11BC helicopter was presented at the HeliRussia 2020 international exhibition of the helicopter industry in Moscow region earlier this week.