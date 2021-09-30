UrduPoint.com

New LCCI Office-bears Assume Charge

Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

New LCCI office-bears assume charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) new office-bearers assumed charge of their offices here on Thursday and set their targets including policy advocacy, early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community, exploring new export markets for Pakistani merchandise, trade with neighbouring countries and strengthening of the SME sector.

Newly-elected LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Attiq defined their priorities at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Lahore Chamber.

Earlier, the Election Commission announced formal results of the LCCI elections for the year 2021-22.

The new office-bearers said that exports were like a lifeline for the national economy and the LCCI would present a roadmap to the government to enhance exports.

They said the government should take urgent measures to control rupee devaluation, which was creating severe challenges for the economy. They said that cheap energy and raw materials were a must for promotion of businesses. They said the LCCI would work on regional trade, tax reforms, climate change, etc., during the upcoming year.

They said the Lahore Chamber would also raise voice for construction of parking plazas in the city.

Earlier, the LCCI outgoing president Mian Tariq Misbah, senior vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and vice president Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry presented their one-year performance.

