New mini-budget to hit masses, industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

Country will always be a slave without industrialization.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th February, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the government is believed to be planning a new mini-budget which will hit masses and the industrial sector badly.



The industrial sector is already sinking under the burden of taxes and if a new mini-budget is introduced, thousands of factories will be closed and the life of the people will become more difficult, he said.



Mian Zahid Hussain said that the country will always be a slave while the people will not get employment, the government will not get revenue and exports will never pickup if industrialization is ignored as usual.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that efforts have been made for decades to turn the country into a trading state and a graveyard of industries.



How can a country progress where every other sector of the economy is being given priority over the industry due to which industrialists are locking down their factories and turning to stock exchanges, automobiles and property markets?

Many industrialists have relocated their business to other countries where the environment is conducive for the industrial sector, he informed.



Mian Zahid Hussain further said that real reforms are needed in tax administration and other areas of the economy instead of mini-budgets.

The continuous increase in these direct taxes is reducing the income of the people while the tax burden on them is constantly increasing which is resulting in serious problems.



Pakistan lacks a proper industrial environment otherwise industries shifting from China would prefer Pakistan instead of Vietnam, Mexico and other distant countries.

Wages in Pakistan are seven to ten times less than in China and acceptance for China is at the top in Pakistan but the Chinese businessmen would ignore Pakistan in the relocation of their industrial units.



The volume of industry in Pakistan is up to 22% of GDP on which the tax burden is up to 60% while the volume of agriculture is equal to the industrial sector on which the tax burden is 1%.



Similarly, the tax burden on the stock business, property business and other sectors is very low due to which investors are not interested in industrialization and we also have to import needles, he added.

The country would have no economic future unless the industrial sector was given top priority by making fundamental changes in economic policies, he said.