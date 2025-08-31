Open Menu

New MoUs Could Boost Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

New MoUs could boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday

that in light of recent memorandums of understanding (MoUs), the volume of Pakistan-Bangladesh

trade could increase to $5–7 billion annually within the next five years, up from the current $1.2 billion.

In a statement, he highlighted renewed optimism that bilateral trade between the two South Asian

economies would witness a significant surge in the coming years. He noted that the current trade

volume of $1.2 billion does not reflect the full potential of the two countries. With mutual cooperation,

improved connectivity, and reduced trade barriers, the trade volume could realistically reach $5–7 billion

annually within five years.

He emphasized that new MoUs provide a framework to address key bottlenecks such as banking channels, customs facilitation, and logistical hurdles. Enhanced people-to-people contacts, participation in trade fairs,

and exchange of business delegations can further build confidence between the business communities

of both countries.

Promoting joint ventures and investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones

would also boost industrial collaboration.

He added that regional integration was another crucial factor. Reviving SAARC economic cooperation

and placing renewed focus on intra-regional trade can create a win-win scenario not only for Pakistan

and Bangladesh but for the entire South Asian region. By prioritizing economic diplomacy over political

differences, both countries could ensure sustainable growth, generate employment, and reduce dependency

on extra-regional markets.

Both countries benefit from geographical proximity, a shared cultural heritage, and similar consumer markets,

which could serve as a strong foundation for expanding trade in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology, leather goods, agricultural products, and light engineering. Pakistan can export

high-quality cotton, yarn, surgical instruments, and agricultural machinery to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh

could expand its market in Pakistan for garments, seafood, jute products, and home textiles, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Business