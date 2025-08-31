New MoUs Could Boost Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday
that in light of recent memorandums of understanding (MoUs), the volume of Pakistan-Bangladesh
trade could increase to $5–7 billion annually within the next five years, up from the current $1.2 billion.
In a statement, he highlighted renewed optimism that bilateral trade between the two South Asian
economies would witness a significant surge in the coming years. He noted that the current trade
volume of $1.2 billion does not reflect the full potential of the two countries. With mutual cooperation,
improved connectivity, and reduced trade barriers, the trade volume could realistically reach $5–7 billion
annually within five years.
He emphasized that new MoUs provide a framework to address key bottlenecks such as banking channels, customs facilitation, and logistical hurdles. Enhanced people-to-people contacts, participation in trade fairs,
and exchange of business delegations can further build confidence between the business communities
of both countries.
Promoting joint ventures and investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones
would also boost industrial collaboration.
He added that regional integration was another crucial factor. Reviving SAARC economic cooperation
and placing renewed focus on intra-regional trade can create a win-win scenario not only for Pakistan
and Bangladesh but for the entire South Asian region. By prioritizing economic diplomacy over political
differences, both countries could ensure sustainable growth, generate employment, and reduce dependency
on extra-regional markets.
Both countries benefit from geographical proximity, a shared cultural heritage, and similar consumer markets,
which could serve as a strong foundation for expanding trade in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology, leather goods, agricultural products, and light engineering. Pakistan can export
high-quality cotton, yarn, surgical instruments, and agricultural machinery to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh
could expand its market in Pakistan for garments, seafood, jute products, and home textiles, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Business
-
New MoUs could boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik5 minutes ago
-
Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 20256 hours ago
-
PA Speaker inaugurates 10th two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition14 hours ago
-
Pakistan’ banana harvest hits record 317,000 tonnes in FY 2521 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister meets RCCI delegation, calls for seizing global trade opportunities22 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 3,600 per tola23 hours ago
-
Cement export increases 140.99% in July 202523 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 20251 day ago
-
Mayor briefs ADB delegation about Hyderabad development projects2 days ago