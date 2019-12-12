UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Nissan Boss Vows To Restore Trust After Ghosn Scandal: AFP Interview

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

New Nissan boss vows to restore trust after Ghosn scandal: AFP interview

Nissan's new boss said Thursday a top priority was to restore trust after the scandal over former chief Carlos Ghosn roiled the Japanese carmaker and its uneasy three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Nissan's new boss said Thursday a top priority was to restore trust after the scandal over former chief Carlos Ghosn roiled the Japanese carmaker and its uneasy three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

In his first foreign media interview since taking office on December 1, Makoto Uchida told AFP he wanted everything laid bare "without hiding," as he seeks to regain credibility and sales for the once-mighty auto giant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Alliance December Media Top Mitsubishi Renault

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

6 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

10 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

18 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

42 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

43 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.