New Nissan boss vows to restore trust after Ghosn scandal: AFP interview

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Nissan's new boss said Thursday a top priority was to restore trust after the scandal over former chief Carlos Ghosn roiled the Japanese carmaker and its uneasy three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

In his first foreign media interview since taking office on December 1, Makoto Uchida told AFP he wanted everything laid bare "without hiding," as he seeks to regain credibility and sales for the once-mighty auto giant.