UrduPoint.com

New Oil Fueling Ship To Be Named After Assassinated Gay Rights Activist Milk - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

New Oil Fueling Ship to Be Named After Assassinated Gay Rights Activist Milk - Pentagon

The US Navy will name a new oil refueling ship after an assassinated pioneering gay rights leader who previously served as a diving officer during the Korean War, the Defense Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US Navy will name a new oil refueling ship after an assassinated pioneering gay rights leader who previously served as a diving officer during the Korean War, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"The Navy will christen the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler, the future USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), during a 9 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daytime, or Noon, Eastern Daylight Time) ceremony Saturday, November 6 in San Diego, California," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Harvey Milk Foundation co-founder Stuart Milk, who is Milk's nephew, will speak at the ceremony with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Vice Adm. Jeffrey Hughes and Military Sealift Command chief Rear Adm.

Michael Wettlaufer, the release said.

"Leaders like Harvey Milk taught us that diversity of backgrounds and experiences help contribute to the strength and resolve of our nation. There is no doubt that the future Sailors aboard this ship will be inspired by Milk's life and legacy," Del Toro said in the release.

Milk was elected to the San Francisco board of Supervisors in 1977 as the first openly gay elected official in California. He was assassinated on November 27, 1978. The John Lewis-class ships will recapitalize the current T-AO 187-class fleet oilers to provide underway fuel to Navy ships at sea, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil San Francisco Gay Hughes San Diego November

Recent Stories

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

1 minute ago
 US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon a ..

US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon as possible'

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Karachi visit Karachi Press Club

Commissioner Karachi visit Karachi Press Club

1 minute ago
 Jadeja and Shami help India skittle out Scotland f ..

Jadeja and Shami help India skittle out Scotland for 85

1 minute ago
 US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Suppli ..

US Investigates All Havana Syndrome Events, Supplies Enhanced Equipment Oversees ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between ..

UK Watchdog Slams Current Model for Border Between EU, Great Britain as Unsustai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.