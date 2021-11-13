UrduPoint.com

New Platform To Boost Pak-China Online Trade: Cheng Kai

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:21 PM

New platform to boost Pak-China online trade: Cheng Kai

In March this year, China Pakistan Trade Online (CPTO), a platform for Pak-China online trade, was launched. However, many merchants have not yet put their products on the website, because there are too many products

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In March this year, China Pakistan Trade Online (CPTO), a platform for Pak-China online trade, was launched. However, many merchants have not yet put their products on the website, because there are too many products.

Now our chamber of commerce is busy helping put the introductions of member companies and information of their products on the website, said Cheng Kai, who is the person in charge of CPTO as well as the director of the Science and Technology Innovation Committee of the Sichuan Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

After three years of exploration, our chamber of commerce noticed some problems in current Sino-Pakistani trade. There is a deficiency of mutual trust between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises. Sometimes the goods received in cross-border trade are not the same as what was originally discussed, Cheng Kai said.

President of Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce Li Hongwu pointed out that both countries have limited information of products of the other country.

We used to think that since the internet is advanced, information exchanges between China and Pakistan companies should be smooth.

It turned out to be wrong. Most Pakistani companies develop their business through emails and do not organize and publish information online, while many Chinese companies think that publishing information on Chinese platforms is enough.

Moreover, when there is too much information on the Internet, people may not be able to tell which is true. So we set up this platform to certify the companies of the two countries, investigating whether their products and the promotion information are authentic.� Cheng Kai told that the platform is similar to Taobao, where information can be shared. It will also be equipped with a payment platform similar to Alipay, where the money is first transferred to. The money will go to the sellers when customers confirmed the goods, he added.

CPTO is now mainly doing F2B and B2B, and it may develop into F2C and B2C in the next step. I hope that this platform can promote economic exchanges between China and Pakistan. Li Hongwu said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business China Same Chamber Money March May Commerce

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shares throwback video clip of ‘J ..

Anushka Sharma shares throwback video clip of ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’.

15 minutes ago
 Three held with narcotics in sargodha

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

23 minutes ago
 Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: ..

Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call: PGMI Principal

23 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asgh ..

Fawad condoles demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar

23 minutes ago
 Teachers demand issuance of promotion notification ..

Teachers demand issuance of promotion notification without further delay

29 minutes ago
 Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most m ..

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir most militarized zone in world: Chin ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.