New "Property Transfer System" For Private Housing Societies: FDA DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry
said on Thursday that Punjab board of Revenue had introduced a new "Property Transfer
System" for private housing societies under Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement
(PULSE) project.
The new system would allow housing society developers to designate a sub-registrar
to register plots directly.
Chairing a meeting, the FDA DG hailed the new system as a revolutionary step by the
Punjab government and said that it would also help in eliminating the need for parties
to visit Land Record Centers or Revenue Department's sub-registrar offices.
He said the new app would not only save people from the inconvenience and time
wastage at Land Record Centers but it would also prevent fraud and deceit such
as the sale of more plot files than the available land.
He encouraged the developers of approved housing schemes to get them registered
in the system to gain authority to register plots by their own.
"Around the world, digital technology is being promoted to provide convenient government
services to the citizens", he said and added that FDA was also committed to ensuring the
success of system.
Earlier, PULSE Divisional Coordinator Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor along with Revenue Officer
Javed Rafique and Community Engagement Associate Farhan Rajput provided detailed
insights into the system's key features, benefits, and registration process.
They said the Punjab government was sincere to empower private housing societies
by making them self-sufficient in handling plot transfers.
They said the new system was voluntary and was only open to housing schemes that
had been officially approved by the relevant authorities.
To register, the developers must submit an application along with their housing scheme's
approval letter, an approved layout plan and both old and new land records (Fard), they added.
They said, under the system, registered housing societies would be facilitated to form
a committee and designate a sub-registrar. After paying stamp papers, income tax and
other fees, they would get the plots registered with the statements of involved parties,
they added.
Responding to questions from developers, the PULSE coordinator clarified that all
partners of a housing society can be included in the system.
The system can also track records of issued plot files, received installments, outstanding
dues, and other funds, he added.
He said that PULSE team would provide essential facilities and training to the staff
of registered societies.
Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor highlighted the government's efforts to digitize records and extend
the benefits of modern technology to citizens.
He also mentioned a future initiative that would allow citizens to obtain land records
at a local franchise level, saving them the hassle of visiting Land Record Centers or patwaris.
Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, IT Director Yasir Ejaz Chattha, developers from
private housing schemes including Riasat Dogar, Rana Shoukat, Javed Bhatti, Mubashar
Naseem and others were also present in the meeting.
