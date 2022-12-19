UrduPoint.com

New Proposal Caps Gas Prices In EU At $200 Per MWh - French Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A new proposal from the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU on a cap on gas prices under the market correction mechanism suggests capping it at 188 Euros ($200) per megawatt-hour (MWh), French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

"Today we have an offer from the presidency ” 188 euros," she told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers, where this mechanism will be discussed.

The European Commission (EC) previously proposed the creation of a temporary market correction mechanism in the EU for the largest European gas hub TTF. The mechanism could be triggered automatically under two conditions. Firstly, the settlement price of the monthly futures on the TTF index exceeds 275 euros per MWh for two weeks (slightly more than 2,800 euros per thousand cubic meters of gas), and secondly, the spread between the TTF price and the global LNG price is at least 58 euros per MWh for 10 trading days in a row.

However, this is a very high level: the settlement price of a monthly TTF futures exceeded 275 euros per MWh for only a few days in August this year.

The ministers have already discussed this mechanism twice but did not agree on the level of the price limit.

The volume of gas is usually measured in Europe in megawatts per hour (MWh), while in Russia it is measured in cubic meters. The difference is due to the fact that the European approach is based on the amount of energy that can be generated from the supplied gas. So, the higher the calorific value of gas, the smaller its volume is needed to boil, for example, a liter of water, and the more expensive it is. In Europe, this approach is considered more objective.

