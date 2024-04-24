New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid Hasan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hasan said that agri scientists should introduce new pulses varieties which are imperative to cater to domestic food requirements as Pakistan spends Rs.110 billion per annum on import of pulses from Australia and Africa.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3-day Kisan Mela under the aegis of Pulses Department AARI here on Wednesday, he said that Moong and Maash pulses are an important ingredient of our daily routine diet as these commodities are very rich in protein, etc. and considered cheaper alternate of meat.

He said, "Pakistan is an agrarian country but unfortunately we are not self-sufficient in the production of pulses. We have to produce pulses as local level and save the huge foreign exchange which is spent on the import of pulses for domestic needs."

He urged the scientists to accelerate their efforts and develop new pulses varieties in addition to persuading the farming community to cultivate it over maximum space in their lands so that the dream of self-reliant could be materialized.

He said that pulses could be cultivated in other crops like sugarcane by using mixed crop techniques. This commodity would also help the growers in mitigating their financial sufferings due to attractive market value, he added.

Earlier, Dr Khalid Hasan inaugurated 3-Day Kissan Mela while Chief Scientist Pathology Department Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Qamar Shakeel, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Shahid, Dr Muhammad Idrees, Dr Afra Saleem, Dr Qudsia Nazir, senior scientists Muhammad Amir Amin, Amir Hussain, Muhammad Sajjad Saeed, Irfan Rasool, Dr Javaid Iqbal, Ali Aziz, Dr Asiya Batool, Dr Saima Arif, scientific officers Sadia Kokab, Zul Kaif Maqsood, Miss Mubasshira, research assoiate Ahsan Raza, Deputy Director Research Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Incharge Punjab Seed Corporation Faisalabad Abdul Ghaffar and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, Dr Khalid Hasan flanked by Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Qamar Shakeel and others also distributed seed bags for Moong and Maash pulses among the growers.