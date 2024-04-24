- Home
- Business
- News
- New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid Hasan
New Pulses Varieties Imperative To Cater Domestic Food Requirements: Dr Khalid Hasan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hasan said that agri scientists should introduce new pulses varieties which are imperative to cater to domestic food requirements as Pakistan spends Rs.110 billion per annum on import of pulses from Australia and Africa
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hasan said that agri scientists should introduce new pulses varieties which are imperative to cater to domestic food requirements as Pakistan spends Rs.110 billion per annum on import of pulses from Australia and Africa.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3-day Kisan Mela under the aegis of Pulses Department AARI here on Wednesday, he said that Moong and Maash pulses are an important ingredient of our daily routine diet as these commodities are very rich in protein, etc. and considered cheaper alternate of meat.
He said, "Pakistan is an agrarian country but unfortunately we are not self-sufficient in the production of pulses. We have to produce pulses as local level and save the huge foreign exchange which is spent on the import of pulses for domestic needs."
He urged the scientists to accelerate their efforts and develop new pulses varieties in addition to persuading the farming community to cultivate it over maximum space in their lands so that the dream of self-reliant could be materialized.
He said that pulses could be cultivated in other crops like sugarcane by using mixed crop techniques. This commodity would also help the growers in mitigating their financial sufferings due to attractive market value, he added.
Earlier, Dr Khalid Hasan inaugurated 3-Day Kissan Mela while Chief Scientist Pathology Department Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Qamar Shakeel, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Shahid, Dr Muhammad Idrees, Dr Afra Saleem, Dr Qudsia Nazir, senior scientists Muhammad Amir Amin, Amir Hussain, Muhammad Sajjad Saeed, Irfan Rasool, Dr Javaid Iqbal, Ali Aziz, Dr Asiya Batool, Dr Saima Arif, scientific officers Sadia Kokab, Zul Kaif Maqsood, Miss Mubasshira, research assoiate Ahsan Raza, Deputy Director Research Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Incharge Punjab Seed Corporation Faisalabad Abdul Ghaffar and others were also present on the occasion.
Later, Dr Khalid Hasan flanked by Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Qamar Shakeel and others also distributed seed bags for Moong and Maash pulses among the growers.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79
ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher
Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
More Stories From Business
-
CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan among nine poor countries that produces 90 percent cigarettes for world40 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan calls on Minister for Privatisation1 hour ago
-
Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'1 hour ago
-
Revised UAF budget recommended1 hour ago
-
IDEA, TEVTA organizes Job Fair for youth1 hour ago
-
Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI2 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit2 hours ago
-
Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal leads efforts to enhance IT Capacity for trade monitoring4 hours ago
-
SECP pushes adoption of IFRS 17 by Insurance sector5 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points5 hours ago