New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take Place Next Week - Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The next round of ministerial-level gas consultations involving Russia Ukraine and the European Commission could take place next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

"Maybe," Novak told reporters in response to the question of whether the ministerial trilateral meeting could take place next week.

"We are ready to meet at any time," he stressed.

According to Novak, the involved companies need to coordinate and finalize their documents "among themselves".