New Round Of Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks To Take Place In Vienna On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

New Round of Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks to Take Place in Vienna on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The next round of talks on gas transit between Russia and Ukraine will be held on December 13 in Vienna.

The talks will follow negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russian gas transit through Ukraine on Monday in Paris. Putin announced after the talks that Ukraine could get 25 percent cheaper gas if it managed to reach a new deal with Russia, but no final agreement was signed as a result of the meeting.

The current gas transit contract is set to expire on December 31.

In November, Gazprom sent Ukraine's Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the transit contract or enter into a new one for one year. According to the Russian gas giant, the prerequisite for continued transit is that both sides must give up their lawsuits and claims to antitrust authorities against one another.

Naftogaz said that Kiev would not withdraw its lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom lodged in international arbitration courts unless it could reach a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia.

