New Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Could Take Place Next Week - Russian Energy Minister
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:40 PM
New bilateral gas talks between Russia and Ukraine are possible next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday
"I think there is such an opportunity, we will receive a report about the results," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Malabo, commenting on the possibility of holding new bilateral gas talks with Ukraine next week.