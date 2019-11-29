New Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Could Take Place Next Week - Russian Energy Minister

New bilateral gas talks between Russia and Ukraine are possible next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) New bilateral gas talks between Russia and Ukraine are possible next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"I think there is such an opportunity, we will receive a report about the results," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Malabo, commenting on the possibility of holding new bilateral gas talks with Ukraine next week.