New Russian National Security Strategy Points to Need for Competitive Economy - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's new national security highlights the need to ensure that the country's economy is competitive and can withstand internal and external threats, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"To ensure the security of the economy, the strategy sets out the tasks of making it more competitive and capable of withstanding external and internal threats; creating conditions for the economy to grow faster than the world average. An important prerequisite for the economic security is for Russia to be able to rely on the domestic potential, independently solve the tasks it is facing and remain open to mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries," Patrushev told Rossiyaskaya Gazeta in an interview.