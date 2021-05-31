UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian National Security Strategy Points To Need For Competitive Economy - Patrushev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 08:01 PM

New Russian National Security Strategy Points to Need for Competitive Economy - Patrushev

Russia's new national security highlights the need to ensure that the country's economy is competitive and can withstand internal and external threats, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's new national security highlights the need to ensure that the country's economy is competitive and can withstand internal and external threats, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"To ensure the security of the economy, the strategy sets out the tasks of making it more competitive and capable of withstanding external and internal threats; creating conditions for the economy to grow faster than the world average. An important prerequisite for the economic security is for Russia to be able to rely on the domestic potential, independently solve the tasks it is facing and remain open to mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries," Patrushev told Rossiyaskaya Gazeta in an interview.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh honours female student winners of v ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to transport ..

22 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai is UAE&#039;s message of peace to ..

37 minutes ago

Past govts inked expensive power project agreement ..

21 minutes ago

Plan devised to beautify underpasses, flyovers, pe ..

21 minutes ago

Past rulers' negligence led to marked reduction in ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.