New Russia's Gas Pipeline To Turkey To Be Safe, Protected From Interference - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Foreign interference in the work of the underwater parts of the new and existing Russian gas pipelines to Turkey via the Black Sea would be minimal or even impossible, Boris Martsinkevich, the chief editor of Geoenergetica Info analytic magazine, has told Sputnik.

"Basically, it is safe. There are two territorial zones of Russia and Turkey, exclusive economic zones of both countries... The underwater route has already been prepared for the construction of the TurkStream (pipeline), all the studies have been conducted, it has been checked for the presence of munitions of the (Second World) War," Martsinkevich said when asked how protected the new pipeline would be from foreign interference if constructed along the pipelines' existing strings.

The expert noted the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits gives Turkey control over the entry into the Black Sea of warships of countries not belonging to the Black Sea Basin. He added that Turkey is a NATO member state, and a conflict within the alliance would be inevitable in the event of an attack on the pipeline.

"In this case, the pipeline, oddly enough, is protected by the fact that Turkey is a NATO member, and, secondly, the appearance of American, British, and French warships will be known in advance, and the ability to track their movements dramatically increases," Martsinkevich said.

The expert added the land infrastructure for the expansion of the underwater section of the pipeline has already been built.  The total volume of gas pumped through the new strings of the pipeline would be about 31.5 billion cubic meters per year, possibly excluding the volume of gas that is already used for the deliveries to the North Caucasus, he said.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could move the transit of gas from the Nord Stream network to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he and Putin have already discussed this idea and ordered relevant departments to work out this issue.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Denmark and Sweden have barred Russia from investigating the attack.

