New Saudi Energy Minister Says Not Worried Over IEA Oil Demand Forecast

Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) New Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday he was not worried about the oil demand outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told Bloomberg in an interview published earlier on Monday that the global demand growth was decreasing.

"If I am worried by what IEA always says, I will be on Prozac all the time," the minister said.

Bin Salman was appointed last week, replacing Khalid al Falih. Earlier last week, Al Falih was removed from the board of directors of Saudi Aramco, the country's oil company.

