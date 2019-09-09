UrduPoint.com
New Saudi Energy Minister Says Will Not Pre-Empt Thursday OPEC+ Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

New Saudi Energy Minister Says Will Not Pre-Empt Thursday OPEC+ Meeting

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) New Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he would not create any obstacles to the OPEC+ meeting on production cuts on Thursday.

"I am not here to pre-empt the meeting that will be held in two days.

I respect consensus," bin Salman said Monday about the upcoming JMMC meeting when asked if he supported the oil output cut deal.

The minister was speaking at a public interview at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

