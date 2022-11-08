UrduPoint.com

New Security Features Added To LCCI Certificate

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

New security features added to LCCI certificate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :In order to increase service quality and ensure document security, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has added a QR Code to its certificates.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt told media men here Tuesday that introduction of the QR Code had rendered counterfeiting of LCCI documents impossible.

According to them, the Lahore Chamber's certificate now had this new security feature, making it impossible to falsify and making it simple to check it anywhere. They informed that the QR code could also be used to verify the information on the certificate.

They said that to make the LCCI documents foolproof was one of the top prioritiesof the present management and the work was going on rapidly in this regard. Theysaid that the digitization of all other documents would also be completed very soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chamber Media All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

14 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.