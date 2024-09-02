New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Solid waste management system is being entrusted to the specialized firms while work to lay new sewer line would be started immediately after the approval of Rs.12 billion by P&D department under second phase of master plan prepared by JICA for 2038, said Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Faisalabad is the second largest district after Lahore. Its problems are also proportionately most ticklish and complicated which need to be redressed in close collaboration between administration and private sector, he added.

He said that 25,000 tons of solid waste have been lifted during the last ten days. “It was dumped in 190 plots in different localities where it was plaguing the city environment for the last many years”, he said and added that it would take another 10-15 days to declare Faisalabad waste free.

He said that agreements have been inked for the collection of solid waste from all Tehsils excluding Chak Jhumra and the mobilization work would be launched within the next 15 days.

About WASA, he said that the present trunk sewer line was laid in 1983 and it has completed its designed life span. He said that JICA has conducted a study and prepared a master plan for up to 2038.

He said that Rs.12 billion is expected to be approved by the P&D department paving way for laying new sewer lines in the city areas.

Continuing, he said that there was not even a single park or green belt compatible with the needs of this metropolis.

He proposed to name the Canal Road as “Shahra-e-Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat” and hoped that the Faisalabad chamber would take the responsibility for its beautification.

About the collection of fines, he said that an electronic system is being introduced to issue electronic receipts. He also assured to process the applications for arm license particularly relating to the industrial sector and said that all applications received would be disposed of in the next scheduled meeting.

He also briefly touched on the issues relating to the health and education sectors and said that these problems could also be resolved in close collaboration with the private sector.

He also appreciated the efforts of FCCI to transform Faisalabad into an IT hub.

Earlier President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and said that FCCI is the third largest and second most important chamber of the country. “It has more than 9,000 members representing 118 sectors and sub-sectors of the economy”, he said and added that Faisalabad is the most connected city of Pakistan. It has huge potential due to its connectivity which is not fully exploited, he added.

He demanded up-gradation of all public sector hospitals in addition to providing cyber knife to the Allied Hospital. The business community has unofficially adopted all labor welfare schools by providing maximum missing facilities, he added.

He said that a National Incubation Centre (NIC) has been established in Faisalabad with the sole efforts of FCCI. Similar incubation centers have also been created in National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) and Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), he added.

He offered the DC to arrange his visit to these incubation centers so that he could visualize the aims and objectives of Cyberabad.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry gave a brief presentation about Cyberabad and said that this project would be formally launched during this month. “It would provide practical training to the IT graduates to synchronize their skills with the practical needs of the industry by efficiently utilizing generative artificial intelligence”, he added.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Mian Abdul Waheed, Shahid Bajwa and Shafique Hussain Shah participated in the question-answer session.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad offered a vote of thanks while President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to the Deputy Commissioner.

Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir also recorded his impressions in the Visitor's Book in addition to having a group photo with the participants of the meeting.