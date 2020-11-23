New shipping policy to revive industry, generate employment opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affair's new shipping policy would revive the industry and generate employment opportunities for the seafarers and allied sectors.

An official of Maritime Affairs told APP on Monday that the new shipping policy containing maximum incentives for the private ship owners aiming to facilitate and boost private shipping business.

He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was making efforts to transform Pakistan into a major maritime economic power via development of the blue economy.

He said under the new shipping policy, local shipping companies would be registered which would also ensure job security for seafarers.

He said that by the year 2030, customs' duty would be abolished for all ships to be registered in the country so they could become national flag carriers.

"The other incentives in the policy include exemptions of sales and income tax on the ship" he said.

Official said the most important incentive for Pakistani flag carriers would be the first berthing right, adding it was an international practice and saves a lot of money for the ships if unloading is not delayed.

He said that another relief for private sector was the reduction in the Gross Tonnage Tax (GRT), given that shipping companies agree to accept freight charges in Pakistani rupees and not in the greenback.

