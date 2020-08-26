UrduPoint.com
New Shipping Policy Welcomed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

New shipping policy welcomed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):New shipping policy announced by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was an excellent step for promoting private shipping industry along with logistics support services, port services, road transport, warehousing, cool chains, silos and growth of seafood exports.

This was stated by Secretary General of FPCCI's United Business Group and former FPCCI President Zubair F. Tufail, in a statement here on Wednesday.

He said the shipping policy not only would attract big investment, which would help revive the sick shipping industry and thus there would be boost to port activities especially exports and generate many jobs.

According to the policy, the vessels registered in Pakistan and becoming national flag carrier would be exempted from customs' duty, income tax and sales tax till 2030. Private shipping companies have been given incentives and hopefully new ships would join Pakistan's ships fleet, he said.

Once, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) had fleet of 80 ships, which had depleted to10 ships.

Now, it was the best time for PNSC and the private sector to take advantage of this new shipping policy, he added.

Zubair F.Tufail said that was also encouraging that in the shipping policy State Bank of Pakistan had been asked to provide long-term finance facility on the request of Ministry of Maritime Affairs. And, the most important incentive for the Pakistani Flag Carriers would be the first birthing right.

He appreciated SBP for offering long-term three percentage financing facility to those who acquire ships and vessels flying the Pakistani flag. This would not only help the investors buy cargo ships, but tug boats, dredger, fishing boats, etc.

He mentioned that our deep sea fishing sector has enormous potential having vast coastline.The move would also provide opportunities for fishermen to expand their business.

FPCCI's former president pointed out that foreign ships had increased their rates after 9/11 and Pakistani businessmen were being compelled to high fares.

More Stories From Business

