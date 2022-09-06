UrduPoint.com

New SIE Gujrat Project Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved development scheme of industries sector with an estimated cost of Rs 4,107.955 million.

The scheme was approved in the 9th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman of Planning & Development Board, here at P&D Complex.

The approved development schemes included establishment of new small industrial estate (SIE) in Gujrat (Revised) at a cost of Rs 4,107.955 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of the departments concerned,and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attendedthe meeting.

