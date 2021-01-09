New SME policy ready, but needs private sector input: Hashim

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hashim Raza said on Saturday that new SME policy is ready, but it needs suggestions from the private sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ):Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hashim Raza said on Saturday that new SME policy is ready, but it needs suggestions from the private sector.

Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desired to facilitate small and medium enterprises in all respect to grow businesses in the country. He said that SMEDA was also ready to conduct business plan competitions, in collaboration with the LCCI.

Hashim Raza said SMEDA and the LCCI have good working relationship and hoped that the partnership would further strengthen in the days to come.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that approval of the National SME Policy Action Plan by the prime minister was a welcome sign, which would help resolve the issues being faced by the SMEs. He said that the plan was a composition of comprehensive roadmap and recommendations for development of the important sector.

He appreciated the initiative for seeking input from all the stakeholders in order to improve the existing laws and regulations that are especially affecting the businesses at small and medium levels.

Misbah said that the LCCI had more than 200 standing committees and one of them was for small & medium industry.

He urged the SMEDA chief to emphasis providing SMEs better access to finances in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee. He said that in the recent meetings with the heads of various banks, including State Bank of Pakistan, the LCCI took up the point with them.

The LCCI president said that Pakistan's private sector credit to GDP ratio was at 17 per cent, which was the lowest in the region. The SMEs only get 6.4 per cent of private sector financing, while the number of SME borrowers was just around 189,000 in the country.

He recommended that commercial banks, in collaboration with the relevant government institutions, should facilitate the SMEs through innovative financing schemes at low mark-up rates with minimal collateral requirement.

Mian Tariq Misbah also demanded provision of technical and professional training to the individuals associated with the SME sector. He said that the LCCI and SMEDA should collaborate in holding various training programs and workshops.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, EC Members Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Malik Riaz Iqbal also spoke.