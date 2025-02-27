Open Menu

New SME Policy To Boost Industrialisation At Grassroots Level: SMEDA Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 06:39 PM

A new Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) policy is in the pipeline, aimed at accelerating industrialisation at the grassroots level, said Qazi Saddam Naseer, Regional Business Coordinator of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA)

Speaking at a budget consultative session, organized by SMEDA in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he highlighted the significance of the SME sector and stressed the need to encourage women's active participation in its growth.

"Faisalabad has a business- and industry-friendly ecosystem. We must formulate comprehensive recommendations to harness this potential effectively by engaging young entrepreneurs, particularly dynamic and creative women," he stated.

Addressing queries, Naseer assured that SMEDA's ten-year cluster programme remains operational, covering five key sectors: fruit and vegetable processing, E-bike manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, seafood, and marble and granite.

He noted that a Pakistani delegation had recently visited China, providing sector representatives an opportunity to engage with their Chinese counterparts. Similarly, a Saudi delegation also visited Pakistan, facilitating stakeholder meetings within the SME sector. Specialised feasibility reports have been finalised and will be shared with serious investors.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the consultative session but cautioned against holding meetings without meaningful follow-ups.

"To make these discussions productive and results-driven, we must ensure proper follow-up. Several organisations related to textiles, manufacturing, and exports are highly active, yet they continue to face challenges such as high taxation, energy costs, ease of doing business, and access to finance," he said.

Bharara called for high-level policy interventions to resolve these issues, enabling SMEs to compete effectively on a global scale. He urged participants to highlight their core challenges and propose actionable solutions to improve the system.

He also appreciated the Federal and provincial governments' initiatives but expressed concern over the continued neglect of women in the SME sector, where 52pc remain deprived of their rightful opportunities.

During the session, Madam Shahida Aftab, Rubina Amjad, and other women entrepreneurs raised their concerns, demanding the removal of the National Tax Number (NTN) requirement and seeking tax exemptions for the first two to three years to encourage female-led startups.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba, and other members also contributed valuable insights during the meeting.

More Stories From Business