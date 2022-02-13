UrduPoint.com

New SME Policy To Catalyse Economic Activities: Kashif Ashfaq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

New SME policy to catalyse economic activities: Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :New SME policy will catalyse economic activities and strengthen national economy besises providing impetus to educated youths to launch their businesses in addition to generating ample jobs opportunities.

This  was stated  by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a delegation of SME experts led by Hassan Bukhari.

He said new policy will play a key role in transforming our export based economy to a dynamic export oriented sector.

He said that it will also encourage youth to produce imported quality products locally in order to discourage the ever increasing imports.

He said more than one million small manufacturers are working across the country which contributes above 78 percent in growth.

He said these manufacturers have potential to grow further but they  are confronted with monetary constraints.

  He said earlier due to unrealistic approach they were denied access to capital which hindered in exploiting their untapped  potentials.

He lauded the categorisation of the SME sector into low ,medium and high risk industries along with excellent packages of incentives for each segment.

He said now under new policy,free loans upto Rs10 million are available for the promotion SME sector which he added it's limit must be enhanced upto 20 million to offset the impact of Dollars fluctuations.

Kashif Ashfaq said that exemption from NOC for low risk industries is another positive step which he added will help start ups to fully concentrate on their businesses instead of roaming in offices for obtaining NOC.

He suggested that the scope of one window operation must also be extended to SME sector for rapid development.

Hassan Bukhari said new portals should also be launched so that male and female starts ups could also obtain required permissions while sitting from their homes.

He said to attract more number of women  25 percent special rebate should be given to business women which constitute 52 percent of the total population in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Noc Male Women From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

4 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>